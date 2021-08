Ellen Adarna shared happy family photos with fiancé Derek Ramsay.

Simply captioned with a heart emoji, Adarna can be seen making funny faces with Ramsay and son Elias.

Adarna and Ramsay announced their engagement in March—only a month after admitting that they are in a relationship.

The actress has a son, Elias, with her former partner actor John Lloyd Cruz. (NM)