Derek Ramsay says no bad blood between him and John Lloyd Cruz

Actor Derek Ramsay clarified that he has no intentions of replacing the father of Ellen Adarna’s son Elias, John Lloyd Cruz.

In an interview on GMA News, Derek said that John Lloyd is a good father to Elias.

“I see how he cares for his son and I’m not replacing him. I have no intentions of doing that because he is a very good father to Elias,” Derek said.

“I’m just being Tito Derek and Elias is a part of Ellen,” he added.

The actor also clarified that he does not have bad blood with Cruz.

“Nagkasalubong kami ni John Lloyd to drop off Elias sa bahay and he congratulated me after my engagement with Ellenz But we have no bad blood against one another,” he said.

“I think Ellen and John Lloyd have been separated for quite a while, so there’s no overlap here,” Derek added.

Derek said that he is happy to be number 2 in Ellen’s life after Elias.

“I made it clear to her that I will be number two and I’m happy to be number two and Elias should be her priority,” he added.

Derek has a son named Austin but he grew up with his mother.

“‘Yung pinakahinihingi ko talaga sa buhay para maging super close kami ng anak ko, like I am with my dad, nangyari when Ellen entered my life… Austin came up to me one day and said, ‘It’s time,’ sabi ko, ‘Time for what?’It’s time for me to call you dad.’ It’s the moment I’ll never forget,” Derek recalled. (TDT)