Filipina envoy faces hate crime incident in New York subway

A diplomat working in the Philippine Consulate General in New York had never expected to be the object of verbal harassment on her way to work.

The incident occurred when the victim — who remained unidentified — was on her way to work by train on the subway on June 11. When she stepped off the train, a man question her about where she came from and abusively told her to return to her country of origin, while also wishing her death.

This diplomat is the 13th Filipino national reporting race-based harassment that is focused on the Filipino community in New York City, Consul General Elmer Cato told ABS-CBN News.

Describing the woman as being shaken following the man’s harassment, Cato said the incident was reported to the New Yorl Police Department’s anti-Asian hate crime desk.

Barely few days ago, a 52-year old Filipino man was brutally beaten on a subway station without any provocation, Cato said while stating that the Philippine Consulate General in New York is really disturbed by the increase in race-based violence incidents.

Appealing to NYC authorities to ensure the safety of the Filipino community, Asian American and Pacific Islander community, he said “We have been made aware that 40% homeless individuals in NYC have mental health issues and most — if not all –incidents of Asian hate crimes involve individuals with mental health issues.” (AW)