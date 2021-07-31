Vice Ganda wants to have a child

Television host Vice Ganda says that he is ready to have his own child. The revelation was made during his conversation with talent manager Ogie Diaz.

Diaz is known in showbiz circles as a gay person and yet a married guy with kids.

“Kapag nagkaroon ka ng sarili mong anak, na talagang dugo at laman mo, nagbabago ang perspektibo mo sa buhay,” Ogie told Vice in an interview.

“Ayokong maging tatay. I want to be a parent,” Vice responded.

“Diyos ko, baka maguluhan ‘yung bata, ganito ako. I just want to be a parent. Neutral, walang gender,” the host continued.

Vice said that he was initially against the idea of having his own child.

“Diring-diri talaga ako kasi hindi ko nakikita ‘yung sarili ko na mag-aanak.“Parang happy na ako na meme-memehan ako ng napakaraming tao. Pero ‘yung totoong sa akin, hindi ko talaga naaano,” he said.

Despite his achievements and a happy love life with boyfriend Ion Perez, Vice said that having a kid may give him the sense of being complete. This is also what his mother wanted for him.

“Gusto ko nga anak kasi iniisip ko sayang tong mga ipinundar mo anak na walang mag-mamana. Sa kanino mapupunta ito? Kami nama’y matanda na maliban dun sa dalawang pamangkin mo pero iba talaga anak yung may sarili,” Rosario, Vice’s mother, said in a previous interview.

Vice responded by saying he is open but he will not do it in a natural way. (TDT)