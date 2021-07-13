Vice Ganda to Kapamilya artists who switched networks: ‘Hindi kami galit’

Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda tells his fellow artists who transferred to other networks that they don’t hate them.

The statement comes as ABS-CBN marks the first year since the House of Representatives rejected their network’s franchise renewal bid.

A fake Twitter post supposedly coming from Vice said: “Ang kapal ng mukha ng mga taong nagsasabing nauubos na ang mga Kapamilya Artist. Kung dyan kayo Masaya, bahala kayo basta sinabi ko na dati pa, wala kayong future dyan sa Kabila. Charot!”

Vice denied this tweet in an episode on It’s Showtime on July 10.

“Hindi kami galit sa mga lumilipat hindi katulad ng pinapalabas niyong balita sa social media,” Vice said.

“Hoy, 2021 na, ang cheap-cheap ng trabaho niyo! Cheap niyo! Mababa pa kayo sa… ha-ha-ha! Basahin niyo na lang tweet ko,” Vice added.

Vice said that he is happy that their noontime show remains on-air amid the challenges faced by the Kapamilya network.

“Dati, sobra akong nalulungkot talaga, nadudurog ang puso ko. Pero ngayon sumasaya na ako. The pain that I felt before is giving me strength right now, it’s giving me a reason to smile because, my God, isang taon na po ang nakakalipas pero nakatindig pa rin tayo, ha,” Vice said.

“Inakala nating tuluyan na talagang tayong tutumba, durog na durog, at maibabaon pero nakatayo at unti-unting umaangat. Maliliit man pero it matters so much. Yung paglipad natin, yung patuloy nating pagsasama-sama, nakakataba ng puso,” Vice said.

Former Kapamilya A-listers Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz moved to the Kapuso network. (TDT)