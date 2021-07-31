65 Filipino scholars bag Europe’s Erasmus+ scholarships

Sixty-five Filipinos will begin their higher studies across Europe this August after bagging the European Union’s (EU) Erasmus+ program scholarships.

The Erasmus+ scholarship allows students to pursue their masters and doctorate degree in more than one EU member state.

RELATED STORY: Filipino officials to get Php143M worth of scholarships from Japan

The Filipino scholars of this year’s batch will study in various universities in Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany, United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, France, Turkey, Finland, Portugal, Estonia, the Netherlands, Greece, Lithuania, Sweden, and Hungary.

EU Ambassador Luc Véron said the Philippines has consistently ranked among the top 10 countries and had the highest number of Erasmus+ scholars in the world from 2004 to 2020.

READ ON: UAE universities to offer scholarships, provisional admissions

Véron said that there were 15,000 applications worldwide and the Philippines bagged top spots.

The 65 scholars will be sent off in a virtual ceremony on August 5 to be held in collaboration with Campus Erasmus. Formerly known as Erasmus Mundus program, Erasmus + seeks to promote the EU as a center of excellence in learning. (AW)