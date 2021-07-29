Dubai gang falls within 10 hours after mind-boggling AED13 million jewelry heist

DUBAI Police have busted a European gang involved in AED 13 million-heist at a showroom in the emirate.

The arrest was made within less than 10 hours after the incident.

The suspects had used an iron tool to break one of the windows at the store, stole jewelry and watches worth millions of dirhams, and then scooted off on stolen motorcycles with their loot.

The owners opened the shop 9 am the next day only to find all the jewelry and watches missing.

Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the police team who managed to arrest the suspects even when there were no leads at the crime scene.

Police have handed over the stolen items to their owners. They suspected that the thieves were part of an “organised gang who specialized in robberies”.

Asst. Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori said the gang took advantage of lax security measures at the shop.