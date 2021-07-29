Editor's ChoiceEDITOR’S CHOICEFeatureLatest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachTop Stories

Dubai gang falls within 10 hours after mind-boggling AED13 million jewelry heist

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago

DUBAI Police have busted a European gang involved in AED 13 million-heist at a showroom in the emirate.

The arrest was made within less than 10 hours after the incident.

The suspects had used an iron tool to break one of the windows at the store, stole jewelry and watches worth millions of dirhams, and then scooted off on stolen motorcycles with their loot.

The owners opened the shop 9 am the next day only to find all the jewelry and watches missing.

Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the police team who managed to arrest the suspects even when there were no leads at the crime scene.

Police have handed over the stolen items to their owners. They suspected that the thieves were part of an “organised gang who specialized in robberies”.

Asst. Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori said the gang took advantage of lax security measures at the shop.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Nurses covid-19 philippines uae

Demand for Pinoy nurses doubles during COVID pandemic

17 mins ago

Filipino teen to compete against Europe’s best junior cyclists in Dubai

18 mins ago

LOOK: Special lounge for OFWs opened at New Clark airport

19 mins ago

Only 15% OFWs pursue labor cases against employers—study

21 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button