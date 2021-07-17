Al Suhub Rest Area now open in Sharjah’s Khorfakkan area

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Al Subub Rest Area, the latest tourism project in Khor Fakkan, which is located 600 metres above sea level.

On his arrival, Dr. Sheikh Sultan drew the traditional curtain marking the official inauguration and then toured the project through the modern road, which was designed to the best international standards.

The length of the road leading to the Al Suhub area is 6.5 kilometres and includes two lanes for ascent and one for the descent. The road slopes range between three percent and 9.7 percent, which provide the best safety for visitors.

The Ruler of Sharjah listened to a detailed brief about Al Suhub Rest Area by Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Head of the Initiatives Implementation Authority “Mubadara” about the building, which consists of two floors with a total area of 2,788 square metres (sq.m). The ground floor includes a restaurant and a cafe that can accommodate 88 visitors in the inner hall and 48 in the outer balcony, while the basement contains a multi-purpose hall, separate prayer rooms for men and women, toilets, and service and administrative facilities.

Al Suhub Rest Area, which was implemented on an area of 10,250sq.m, was decorated with green spaces, where 8,700 trees were planted.

Children can enjoy games in their area playing that was built on 541sq.m surrounded by a variety of plants and trees.

The Ruler of Sharjah concluded his tour by inaugurating the 3km mountain path that connects Al Suhub Rest Area with the Al Rafisah Dam. The path provides a unique experience for adventure lovers to enjoy their favourite activities and provides a spectacular view of the Khor Fakkan mountains.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, along with serval heads of government departments, members of the Executive Council, heads of municipal councils in the emirate, and senior officials.