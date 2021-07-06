WATCH: Pacquiao begins training for Los Angeles bout against Spence

The fighting Senator from the Philippines, Boxing champ Manny Pacquiao arrived in the USA for his super fight with Errol Spence Jr. in Los Angeles and has begun his first training day in the US with a five-mile morning run and 1,000 sit-ups.

Pacquiao was not suffering from jet lag and was eager to get back to the grind at his United Stated training base after a two-year hiatus, according to his US publicist Fred Sternburg.

Pacquiao underwent a random drug test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) at his house, before going to Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym – where he boxed nine rounds on the mitts in a three-hour session.

The Filipino boxer is facing off against Spence with the WBC and IBF welterweight titles on the line in their showdown, that will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 21.

He had begun his preparations against Spence by training at his Manila residence and later in his hometown in General Santos City. In Los Angeles, Pacquiao impressed Roach with his boxing skills, which had witnessed action against Keith Thurman in July 2019.

Excited to be back at Wild Card Gym with coach Freddie! #PacquiaoSpence pic.twitter.com/2MOqYsTMJe — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 6, 2021