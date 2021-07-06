Malacañang wishes ‘best of luck’ for Pacquiao on fight against Spence this August 2021

(PNA) – Malacañang wished Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao the “best of luck” as he prepares for his fight with undefeated World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation welterweight Errol Spence Jr. in August.

“Of course, we wish all Filipinos the best in luck in whatever they do best,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing in Pampanga, when asked to give a message to Pacquiao.

Roque made the statement, despite the apparent tiff between Pacquiao and President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration following the senator’s allegation that several government offices are involved in corrupt activities.

Roque acknowledged that while Pacquiao’s boxing career continues to thrive, the lawmaker is “probably not as good elsewhere.”

“And pagdating po kay Manny Pacquiao (When it comes to Mannu Pacquiao), he’s best in boxing ring and probably not as good elsewhere,” he said.

Pacquiao on Saturday flew to Los Angeles in the United States in preparation for his bout with Spence on August 22 (August 21, US time) in Los Angeles. He is aiming for Spence’s World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation bantamweight crowns.

He will miss at least one month of his Senate duties as Congress resumes session on July 26.

On July 1, Duterte told Pacquiao to start the investigation against government agencies the latter accused of being riddled with corruption.

Pacquiao has named the Departments of Social Welfare, Health, Energy, and Environment as among the allegedly corrupt offices in government.

On Monday, Roque said Pacquiao’s claim against the four departments is “trivial” and has “no bill of particulars, no specific instance, no evidence, [and] no follow-up.”

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Monday said Pacquiao may file a complaint before the Department of Justice if the boxer-senator has sufficient evidence against the allegedly corrupt-ridden government offices.