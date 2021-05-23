Pacquiao vs. Spence: Details on both boxers for upcoming August 2021 bout announced

The boxing world received a pleasant shock on Friday when Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announced his August 21 clash with Errol Spence Jr through a fight poster on Twitter.

The news was confirmed later by the fighters’ promoters — Premier Boxing Champions.

Pacquiao’s present boxing status is described as the WBA “champion in recess,” while Spence is the WBC and IBF welterweight champion. While the forthcoming match with Pacquiao is a big fight for Spence, Pacquiao has not fought since his win over Keith Thurman in July 2019 which displayed his boxing power in the ring.

While 42-year-old Pacquiao has won world championships in eight different weight classes from flyweight to super welterweight, Spence is closely compared to Terence “Bud” Crawford, who holds the WBO welterweight title and is also considered boxing’s pound-for-pound best.

While a matchup between Pacquiao and Spence – both members of the Premier Boxing Champions stable – had been considered impossible, the present announcement will see Pacquiao focusing on winning against Spence, who has a 27-0 record. (AW)