DOH ready to cooperate with corruption probe, to submit budget report to Pacquiao -Duque

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said the Health Department is willing to cooperate with any corruption probe following Senator Manny Pacquiao’s corruption allegations against the agency.

Duque noted that DOH is ready to provide a budget utilization report to Pacquiao.

“May report na nga ako na ready ibigay kay Senator Pacquiao before the end of the day para mapakita sa kanya na bukas ang pinto namin, we are transparent, we are accountable,” Duque told GMA News.

RELATED STORY: DOH probes viral video of health worker failing to push syringe during COVID-19 vaccination

He said they are prepared to present where the vaccine loans went.

The health secretary earlier said he was disheartened with the lawmaker’s accusation whom he dismissed as baseless.

Pacquiao has challenged Duque to present the Department of Health’s expenses including the spending on COVID-19 response.

READ ON: Duterte challenges Pacquiao to name corrupt offices: ‘If you fail to do that, I will campaign against you’

The lawmaker has accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s dare to name corrupt officials under his administration.

Pacquiao, who is reportedly run for the presidency in 2022, has caught up in a feud within the ruling PDP-Laban where he serves as acting president, while Duterte is the chairman.

Duterte said he would campaign against Pacquiao in 2022 polls if the lawmaker fails to drop the names of corrupt officials. (RA)