PH govt shortens quarantine to 7days for fully vaccinated people starting July 1

The Philippine government has decided to relax the quarantine rules for fully vaccinated individuals entering the country from low-risk countries.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that inbound travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines or other countries will now undergo 7 days of quarantine in accredited facilities and will be tested on the 5th day.

The new policy will take effect on July 1. The new IATF measures said that this can be applied to fully vaccinated people in the Philippines and to those who came from ‘green countries’.

There is no list yet of the ‘green countries’ as of the moment. The country’s inclusion will rely on COVID-19 incidence rate.

The shortened quarantine previously applied to individuals vaccinated in the Philippines.

Roque said that a person can be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving two shots of their vaccine or one shot for the J and J brand.

Those who will not fall under this category must undergo a 10-day facility-based quarantine, testing on the 7th day, and an additional 4-day quarantine at home.