DOH allows 7-day quarantine for fully-vaccinated overseas Filipinos

The Philippines will now implement a seven-day quarantine for fully-vaccinated overseas Filipinos when they return back to their country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque stated that the previous 10-day quarantine has been reduced to seven days from July 1. The new rule will cover fully vaccinated Filipinos coming in from “low-risk” countries or jurisdictions listed by the Department of Health.

People are considered fully vaccinated a minimum of two weeks after taking the required number of doses, according to Resolution 123-C of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

In addition, the vaccines should be included in the Philippines list of jabs with emergency use approval or compassionate special permit by the Food and Drug Administration, or in the emergency use listing of the World Health Organization.

About eight vaccines have been cleared by the local regulator including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya, Janssen, Sinopharm, Moderna, and Bharat’s Covaxin.

Meanwhile, Roque said returning Filipinos in quarantine facilities would undergo RT-PCR testing on the fifth day and negative results meant that the OFW may head home at the seventh day. OFWs who test positive during quarantine would follow prescribed isolation protocols.

The tested individuals will be given a quarantine certificate after seven days. All newly implemented procedures will be starting from July 1 will be reviewed after a month. (AW)