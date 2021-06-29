Etihad extends flight cancellation to five countries until July 21

Etihad Airways has extended flight suspensions from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said restrictions on passenger flights have been extended till July 21.

“We were expecting some updates regarding the travel ban extension which we just received a few moments ago,” Etihad Help said in response to a query of a passenger.

Etihad earlier informed passengers on social media the flights from India to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

The decision has been taken to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to the airline. (RA)