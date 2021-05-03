PH hopes Hong Kong will not single out OFWs in mandatory COVID-19 vaccination plan

The Philippine government hopes that Hong Kong will not single out overseas Filipino workers or OFWS in its bid to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory.

Hong Kong health officials said they were planning to make COVID-19 vaccines compulsory for some 370,000 domestic helpers. The plan includes Filipinos before they renew their contracts.

RELATED STORY: ‘Take it from us’: Vaccinated OFWs speak

“Alam niyo po ang equal protection clause is not just a provision in the Philippine Bill of Rights, it is accepted already in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights at sakop po ng kanyang applicability ang Hong Kong,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a media briefing.

“So sana po, wag i-single out ang ating Filipino OFWs bagamat we recognize yung sovereign prerogative na irequire ang bakuna,” he added.

READ ON: Roque urges OFWs to get vaccinated in host countries

Some OFWs lament the compulsory vaccination program calling it discriminatory and unjust.

The Hong Kong government announced the plan after 2 OFWs were infected by the more transmissible and virulent SARS-Cov 2.