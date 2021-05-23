PH govt hailed for its measures to protect Filipinos in Israel

The Philippine government’s efforts in ensuring the safety of Filipinos in conflict-stricken areas of Israel have garnered praise and recognition from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

Estimates show that there are at least 30,000 Filipino workers in Israel, including those married to Palestinians, who currently live in Gaza and nearby areas.

The CHR highlighted the Philippine government’s “proactive efforts,” while also praising the work being done by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Philippine Overseas Labor Office, and the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv.

CHR Spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia was commenting on the various measures initiated by the government and others in conducting in-country evacuation of Filipinos in the Israeli-Palestinean conflict areas, which also comprised Filipino workers living with their employers.

The Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995 (Republic Act No. 8042) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Act (RA 10801) ensures the Government’s compliance in undertaking protection of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) during crises, including war and conflict, De Guia said, adding that the CHR is emphasizing the Philippine government –through OWWA — looking after the welfare of Filipinos living abroad and facilitating in-country evacuation in f its responsibilities as duty-bearer of rights and a public servant. (AW)