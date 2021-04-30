Latest News

‘Not later than June’: Galvez confident over arrival of 2.3 million doses of Pfizer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez is confident that the 2.23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from American company Pfizer will arrive not later than June.

“Ito po ang isang magandang balita, binigyan po tayo ng letter ng COVAX at Gavi na meron daw po tayong matatanggap na 2,355,210 na COVAX Pfizer,” Galvez said in a media briefing.

He added that the already received the letter on its promised delivery schedule.

“Based doon sa sulat po na galing sa COVAX at saka sa Gavi, not later than June,” he added.

The allocation will also include 117,000 doses initially announced to arrive in the country early this year.

“Yes, mas lumaki lang yung delivery,” Galvez said.

The initial doses of Pfizer vaccines were delayed due to the lack of indemnification law from the Philippines.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Nadine Lustre spotted in New York Times Square billboard

3 hours ago

LOOK: Filipino store brings sorbetes, binatog in New York City!

4 hours ago

SIM card registration sought to prevent scams on delivery riders

4 hours ago

Trillanes: 2022 elections could be ‘dirtiest, most vicious in PH history’

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button