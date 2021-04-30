‘Not later than June’: Galvez confident over arrival of 2.3 million doses of Pfizer

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez is confident that the 2.23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from American company Pfizer will arrive not later than June.

“Ito po ang isang magandang balita, binigyan po tayo ng letter ng COVAX at Gavi na meron daw po tayong matatanggap na 2,355,210 na COVAX Pfizer,” Galvez said in a media briefing.

He added that the already received the letter on its promised delivery schedule.

“Based doon sa sulat po na galing sa COVAX at saka sa Gavi, not later than June,” he added.

The allocation will also include 117,000 doses initially announced to arrive in the country early this year.

“Yes, mas lumaki lang yung delivery,” Galvez said.

The initial doses of Pfizer vaccines were delayed due to the lack of indemnification law from the Philippines.