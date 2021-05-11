Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man kills wife, child, commits suicide after being unemployed due to COVID-19

An Indian man who was unemployed since the start of the coronavirus lockdown has committed suicide after killing his wife and 14 month-old son.

The police have identified the suspect as the 38-year-old Hanumantha Daryappa Shinde. His wife Pragya and son Shivtej were also discovered at the crime scene.

It was discovered that Shinde and his family moved to Kadamwak in India a few months ago. However, Shinde struggled to make ends meet since he could not find a new job.

The man tried to make a living by doing part-time jobs but these too were cancelled after new restrictions and lockdowns were implemented.

Feeling depressed and helpless due to unemployment, the man strangled his wife and slashed his son’s throat.

He also killed himself by hanging himself. Their remains were sent for autopsy and investigation is still underway. (TDT)

