PSA: Suicide rate in PH increases by 26% in pandemic year

The number of suicide cases in the Philippines has increased by 26 percent in 2020, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In a statement, PSA said that the suicide deaths increased to 3,529 last year, which is 25.7 percent higher compared to the 2,808 deaths due to self-harm in 2019. This makes suicide the 27th leading cause of death in the Philippines.

ABS-CBN reported that the agency’s data was based on the deaths reported in the Philippines from January to December 2020. They have yet to account for Filipinos who died abroad.

According to research, about 3.6 million Filipinos suffered from mental health problems, with National Mental Health Program by Frances Prescilla Cuevas reporting that at least 1,145,871 people are suffering from depressive disorder.

In addition, there was also an increase in calls to helplines, as well as a rise in fully-booked consultation schedules, and in activities that aimed to help people cope with stress. The National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) noted that it the monthly average calls they receive have reached over 900.

Data also noted that the mental health problems are also caused by job loss, with over 420,000 Filipinos getting redundant in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.