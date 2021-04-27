BREAKING: PH bans travellers from India due to COVID-19 surge

The Philippines will ban the entry of travelers from India or those with travel history to India within the last 14 days according to Malacañang.

The ban will take effect from April 29 until May 14.

“All travelers coming from India or those with travel history to India within the last fourteen (14) days preceding arrival shall be prohibited from entering the Philippines beginning 0001H of April 29, 2021, until May 14, 2021,” Malacañang said.

Passengers already in transit from the abovementioned country and all those who have been to the same within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, who arrive before April 29, 2021, shall not be subject to the above restriction. The passenger however will be subscribed to stricter quarantine and testing protocols

This would include the observation of an absolute facility-based fourteen-day quarantine period notwithstanding a negative Reverse Transcription – Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) result.

Restrictions as to travelers coming from other countries that report the new strain may be imposed by the Office of the President upon the joint recommendation of the Department of Health and the Department of Foreign

Affairs.

“The Department of Transportation should ensure that airlines are directed not to allow the boarding of passengers entering the country pursuant to travel restrictions imposed by the Office of the President and IATF resolutions except if they are part of the repatriation efforts of the national government,” the statement said. (TDT)