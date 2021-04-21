Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi approves use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Staff Report

Abu Dhabi health authorities have approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The emirate has updated the locations of these free vaccines based on its brand and people’s eligibility. So far there are over 100 vaccination sites in Abu Dhabi, according to the Department of Health in the emirate.

The Pfizer vaccine is the second anti-COVID-19 shot approved in Abu Dhabi. Sinopharm from China was the first vaccine to be rolled out in the emirate since last year.

Dubai was the first one to roll out the Pfizer vaccines.

This type of vaccine works using the mRNA technology- or by injecting molecules that teach cells to make a protein from the Sars-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

When the body detects the protein, it will generate antibodies to fight off the virus.

Israel has been using the Pfizer vaccine and inoculated more than half of its population.

COVID-19 infections have declined in Israel recording only 152 infections from the previous 10,000 early this month.

So far, two doses of the vaccine was at least 97 percent effective in fighting the coronavirus and helped in preventing severe and critical cases. (TDT)

