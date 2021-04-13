PH negotiating to acquire 20-40 million vaccines from Pfizer – Galvez

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. stated that the Philippines is negotiating to acquire 20 to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from vaccine manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech.

“Minimum po natin is 20 million sa Pfizer, then we can add more 20 million,” Galvez disclosed in an interview with ANC.

“Natutuwa po kami sa Pfizer because of their commitment,” he added.

Galvez also said that the US government “will spare some of their excess doses to their ally countries” once they finish inoculating their citizens.

The vaccine czar thanked the Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez for helping in the negotiation.

Earlier, Romuladez said that the Philippines will receive its vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer “not too far away from now,” adding that the succeeding production of American brands will be for export. (RA)