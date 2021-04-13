Man faces court for blackmailing to post woman’s private photos online

A supposed repair of a mobile phone ended in a court trial after a man blackmailed her customer that he will post her photos online.

The Arab man, who works as a mobile phone maintenance engineer, stood trial in Sharjah Criminal Court for blackmailing a GCC national woman.

According to the victim, the accused downloaded all her photos and videos on her phone she left for repair.

She lodged a complaint at a Sharjah police station in March when the accused threatened her to upload all her photos and videos to social media

The victim added that the accused contacted her a week later asking for AED 20,000 in exchange for deletion of pictures. The main said he will use the money he wanted to extort to pay off his bank loans

The man even sent a set of pictures to the woman to threaten her.

In his defense, the accused clarified that he called the woman to inform her about the pictures on her phone. He said he had uploaded the pictures and videos to his computer to retrieve it from the phone’s memory.

The defendant had denied all charges, while the case was adjourned till next month. (RA)