Senators urge Duterte admin to uphold sovereignty over West PH Sea

Senators are urging the administration of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte to uphold the country’s sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea amid China’s continuing aggression.

“The West Philippine Sea is ours. It is incumbent upon the government to defend and preserve every inch of the territory of the Filipino people,” Senator Grace Poe said in a statement.

“Our government must come on strong and true to defend and protect our EEZ. It is its sworn duty to stand up against all acts that are inimical to the highest interest of our country and people,” she added.

The senator said that the government should ensure the protection of Filipino fishermen in the country’s territory.

“We must protect our fishermen’s right to livelihood in our seas. Clearly, they are among our most vulnerable population who brave the perils of the ocean just to put food on every Filipino’s table. They sail for days in order to reach fishing sanctuaries and remain there for weeks, hopeful to make a few hundreds of pesos when they sail home,” Poe explained.

Senator Imee Marcos said that she is losing patience on China’s incursion in the Philippine territory.

“Nakakapikon naman talaga kasi atin ‘yon,” she said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros calls the Chinese government ‘hard headed’ for not heeding the calls of the Philippine government to withdraw its vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef.

“Ang titigas ng ulo. The Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe reef should leave immediately. If they are fishing vessels as China claims, then they can’t fish in our Exclusive Economic Zone without our consent. Misunderstanding nga ba o sadya na tayong niloloko?” Hontiveros said.