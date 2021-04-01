PAL cancels Manila-Dubai-Manila on these dates

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has cancelled its flights between Dubai and Manila from April 3-April 5.
In an advisory dated March 31, the airline announced the cancellation of a series of flights “to comply with continuing restrictions that limit the maximum number of passenger arrivals from international flights to 1,500 a day for all airlines combined into Manila until 8:00 AM of April 19”
Below are the cancelled PAL flights between Dubai-Manila routes from April 3-5:
- April 3-PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
- April 4-PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
- April 5-PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
Meanwhile, the following are the list of all cancelled flights of PAL on the same dates:
April 3
- PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
- PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila
- PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
- PR 412/411 Mania-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila
- PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila
- PR 215 Manila-Port Moresby
- PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila
- PR 116 Manila-Vancouver
- PR 127 New York-Manila
April 4
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
- PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
- PR 216 Port Moresby-Manila
- PR 5117 Vancouver-Manila
- PR 535 Manila-Jakarta
April 5
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
- PR 536 Jakarta-Manila
- PR 5654/5655 Manila-Riyadh-Manila
- PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila
- PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila
The airline advises affected passengers of the following options:
1. Convert your ticket to a travel voucher with 10% bonus and valid for up to 2 years, which must be requested on or before June 30, 2021.
2. Avail of unlimited rebooking (no rebooking fee) until December 31, 2021. If you will be completing your travel in the same booking class by June 30, 2021 (or ticket validity, whichever comes first), there will be no fare difference charge.
3. Refund your ticket without penalties
The Philippine government introduced early last month a 1,500-daily passenger cap for international inbound passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
Some senators earlier questioned the move of the government on imposing the passenger limit on international arrivals saying it is ‘ineffective’.
