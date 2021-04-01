PAL cancels Manila-Dubai-Manila on these dates

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has cancelled its flights between Dubai and Manila from April 3-April 5.

In an advisory dated March 31, the airline announced the cancellation of a series of flights “to comply with continuing restrictions that limit the maximum number of passenger arrivals from international flights to 1,500 a day for all airlines combined into Manila until 8:00 AM of April 19”

Below are the cancelled PAL flights between Dubai-Manila routes from April 3-5:

April 3-PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

April 4-PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

April 5-PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

Meanwhile, the following are the list of all cancelled flights of PAL on the same dates:

April 3

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 412/411 Mania-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

PR 215 Manila-Port Moresby

PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila

PR 116 Manila-Vancouver

PR 127 New York-Manila

April 4

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 216 Port Moresby-Manila

PR 5117 Vancouver-Manila

PR 535 Manila-Jakarta

April 5

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR 536 Jakarta-Manila

PR 5654/5655 Manila-Riyadh-Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila

The airline advises affected passengers of the following options:

1. Convert your ticket to a travel voucher with 10% bonus and valid for up to 2 years, which must be requested on or before June 30, 2021.

2. Avail of unlimited rebooking (no rebooking fee) until December 31, 2021. If you will be completing your travel in the same booking class by June 30, 2021 (or ticket validity, whichever comes first), there will be no fare difference charge.

3. Refund your ticket without penalties

The Philippine government introduced early last month a 1,500-daily passenger cap for international inbound passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Some senators earlier questioned the move of the government on imposing the passenger limit on international arrivals saying it is ‘ineffective’.

RELATED NEWS: No more 14-day quarantine for returning OFWs to Cebu