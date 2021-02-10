Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Participants of yacht party fined AED 15,000 following COVID-19 violations

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Authorities in Dubai caught another group of individuals in a yacht gathering and partying in a private function.

The Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, fined each participant AED 15,000 due to violations on social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary measures.

RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Another party in Dubai busted; attendees slapped with AED15,000 fine each

The organizer of the yacht party was also fined AED 50,000. Meanwhile, the yacht operator’s license was suspended for one month.

Dubai Police continues to advise individuals to avoid gatherings and private functions. This week alone, authorities caught and fined individuals for participating at a desert camp, house party and another private yacht gathering.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Ease in community quarantine guidelines in PH will not rely on PH vaccine roll out

Ease in community quarantine guidelines in PH will not rely on PH vaccine roll out

2 hours ago
Photo of #TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 10

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 10

3 hours ago
Photo of Negative PCR test now required to visit Sharjah Police HQ, happiness centers

Negative PCR test now required to visit Sharjah Police HQ, happiness centers

4 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 3,539 new cases, total now at 336,142

COVID-19: UAE reports 3,539 new cases, total now at 336,142

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close