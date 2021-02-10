Participants of yacht party fined AED 15,000 following COVID-19 violations

Authorities in Dubai caught another group of individuals in a yacht gathering and partying in a private function.

The Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, fined each participant AED 15,000 due to violations on social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The organizer of the yacht party was also fined AED 50,000. Meanwhile, the yacht operator’s license was suspended for one month.

Dubai Police continues to advise individuals to avoid gatherings and private functions. This week alone, authorities caught and fined individuals for participating at a desert camp, house party and another private yacht gathering.