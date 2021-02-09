Latest NewsUncategorized

VIDEO: Another party in Dubai busted; attendees slapped with AED15,000 fine each

Another party that breached the social gathering protocol in place was busted by the Dubai Police. This time, it was a big desert camp party.

The participants were slapped with a fine of AED15,000 each while the party organizer will be paying AED50,000 as penalty.

In a video clip that the Dubai Media Office got hold of, many of the party attendees can be seen surrounding a huge stage set-up in the middle of the desert.

No further information on the number of party attendees, or the specific location was released.

Earlier this week, several individuals were also caught on video violating the health and safety protocols while in a yacht party in Dubai.

READ ALSO: Crowded private party in Dubai busted, AED50,000 fine issued

Most of the guests were not following the social distancing rules and not wearing masks.

Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, issued them with fines including the revocation of the yacht operator’s license for one month.

