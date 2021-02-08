Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police receive 1,000 reports from public over COVID-19 protocols violations 

29 mins ago

The Dubai Police have received at least 1,000 complaints from public over violations of COVID-19 protocols.

The reports were made via the Dubai Police’s Call Centre (901) and the ‘Police Eye’ service on their mobile application.

The Dubai Police urged residents to report to authorities violations of COVID-19 measures, which includes social distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings.

The Dubai police said that there were 893 reports were made in the emergency hotline number 901.

Over 80 reports were received through the Police Eye app. (TDT)

Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

