UAE updates measures for COVID-19 vaccine volunteers, participants for National Vaccination Programme

Staff Report 3 hours ago

Participants for the Phase III clinical trials of the inactivated COVID-19 vacccine and the UAE’s National Vaccination Program are free to roam within the UAE as part of the special measures provided for them by the country.

In addition, those who decide to have a vacation outside the country need not undergo quarantine when they head back to the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergencies and Disasters Committee updated several special measures between the two participants.

COVID-19 vaccine trial participants, for instance, have the special measures applied to them after the first dose, while National Vaccination Program participants can only attain the special measures 28 days after the second dose.

PCR tests are required on arrival from other countries, and after 4th and 8th days for National Vaccination Program participants. Only one PCR test on arrival is required for COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers.

Here’s the full announcement from the Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergencies and Disasters Committee:

Staff Report

