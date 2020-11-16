Abu Dhabi suspends physician’s license over video discussing COVID-19 vaccine trials results

Abu Dhabi has suspended the license of a physician who shared in a video his participation and his “subsequent immunity results” as a volunteer in the Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said in a statement that the physician spoke in a video clip about sensitive information of his participation, which violates the law.

“Revealing such information violates UAE legislation, and breaches protocol around the clinical trials and confidentially agreements,” the department said.

It added that clinical trials are conducted according to strict healthcare procedures and international protocols.

“As is the case with any scientific research, all clinical trial participants are subject to confidentiality agreements. These require that they do not disclose any details, unless a relevant entity chooses to do so,” the statement read.