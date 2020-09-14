COVID-19: UAE reports no complications on vaccine trial among 1000 volunteers with chronic diseases

The UAE’s ongoing vaccine trials marked another milestone of success with no reported complications among individuals with chronic diseases.

Dr. Nawal Al-Kaabi, Chairman of the National Clinical Committee for Coronavirus, and the principal investigator for the world’s first-ever Phase III inactivated COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials revealed that 1,000 of the UAE’s 31,000 volunteers were individuals who had chronic illnesses and not a single one of them felt any complications when they took the vaccine.

“The vaccine was tried on 1,000 volunteers suffering from chronic diseases, and no complications occurred to them,” said Dr. Al Kaabi.

RELATED STORY: UAE announces that it will allow use of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine in cases of emergency

Authorities continue to assure the public that they are taking care of all 31,000 individuals spanning 125 nationalities who have all willingly volunteered to help humanity find a cure.

“Health authorities have followed many procedures to control the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine, in coordination with the implementing company,” said Dr. Al Kaabi.

READ ON: Vaccines for all: Now part of UAE’s national health strategy