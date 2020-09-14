Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: UAE reports no complications on vaccine trial among 1000 volunteers with chronic diseases

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

The UAE’s ongoing vaccine trials marked another milestone of success with no reported complications among individuals with chronic diseases.

Dr. Nawal Al-Kaabi, Chairman of the National Clinical Committee for Coronavirus, and the principal investigator for the world’s first-ever Phase III inactivated COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials revealed that 1,000 of the UAE’s 31,000 volunteers were individuals who had chronic illnesses and not a single one of them felt any complications when they took the vaccine.

“The vaccine was tried on 1,000 volunteers suffering from chronic diseases, and no complications occurred to them,” said Dr. Al Kaabi.

RELATED STORY: UAE announces that it will allow use of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine in cases of emergency

Authorities continue to assure the public that they are taking care of all 31,000 individuals spanning 125 nationalities who have all willingly volunteered to help humanity find a cure.

“Health authorities have followed many procedures to control the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine, in coordination with the implementing company,” said Dr. Al Kaabi.

READ ON: Vaccines for all: Now part of UAE’s national health strategy

Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

Photo of JUST IN: Frontline healthworkers the first recipient of the UAE’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

JUST IN: Frontline healthworkers the first recipient of the UAE’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE achieves 8 million COVID-19 tests, total confirmed cases reach 80,266

COVID-19: UAE achieves 8 million COVID-19 tests, total confirmed cases reach 80,266

2 hours ago
Photo of BREAKING: UAE announces that it will allow use of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine in cases of emergency

BREAKING: UAE announces that it will allow use of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine in cases of emergency

2 hours ago
Photo of PH breaches 265,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 4,699 newly infected patients

PH breaches 265,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 4,699 newly infected patients

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close