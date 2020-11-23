Two orphans, grandparents provided with 10-year golden visa in Dubai

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and His Excellency Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), handed over 10-year Golden Visas to two orphan Indian girls and their grandparents.

The Dubai Police has collaborated with GDRFA to issue the golden visas following efforts exerted by the CID’s Victim Support Programme in cooperation with the General Department of Administrative Affairs, in following up the humanitarian situation of the orphan sisters after the death of their parents in a criminal incident. The collaborative efforts led to bringing the orphan sisters along with their grandparents from their home country to the UAE.

The Dubai Police also announced the awarding of two full scholarships to the orphan girls, provided by the Canadian University Dubai and Repton School Dubai, in addition to providing accommodation for the girls and their grandparents, to ensure they enjoy a stable family environment with their grandparents to enable them to pursue their studies and obtain higher degrees.

RELATED STORY: UAE’s new 10-year golden visa rule for select residents to take effect starting December 1

HE Lt. Gen Al Marri handed over the golden visas to the two sisters and their grandparents, when he received them at the GDRFA’s general headquarters, in the presence of Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

Also present were His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA, Major General Awad Al Aweem, Assistant Director General of Human Resources and Finance at GDRFA, Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, Colonel Dr. Omar Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of Entry and Residency Permits Sector at GDRFA, and Captain Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh, Head of the Victim Support Programme at the General Department of Criminal Investigations (CID) at Dubai Police.

On the occasion, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri said: “Granting the two golden visas to the orphan sisters is in line with the humanitarian approach embraced by the UAE’s wise leadership to ensure the happiness of all community segments in the UAE, as a haven of happiness to all community members.”

His Excellency LT. Gen Al Marri noted that the Dubai Police in collaboration with the GDRFA contributed to drawing a smile on the faces of the girls and their grandparents through this outstanding humanitarian initiative.

He also highlighted keenness of Dubai Police to launch community and humanitarian initiatives in cooperation with its strategic partners to contribute to the happiness of community members.

READ ON: Doctors, engineers, doctoral degree holders, now qualified for UAE’s 10-year golden visa

His Excellency LT. Gen Al Marri underlined that Dubai Police was keen to follow the humanitarian situation of the two girls through the Victim Support Programme at CID, part of its pioneering humanitarian role in this field, which culminated today in realising their happiness and providing them with a family environment along with their grandparents in the Emirate of Dubai, and granting them a golden visa and full scholarships.

‏On his part, His Excellency Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, said: “:”This initiative is part of community and human-centered efforts made by GDRFA in collaboration with Dubai Police to exemplify the values of good and giving in the UAE society and entrench our traditions to achieve prosperity and stability for both Emirati citizens and expatriate residents.”

‏“The GDRFA has facilitated the arrival of the two orphaned girls and granted them and their grandparents golden residency visas to enjoy a decent life within a coherent environment, and alleviate their suffering, especially after the difficult circumstances they are going through as a result of the current crisis,” he added.

‏Major General Mohammed Al Marri thanked Dubai Police for the joint collaboration in ensuring the happiness of community members, enhancing security and safety for all citizens and residents in the UAE, specifically in the emirate of Dubai.