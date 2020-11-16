UAE’s new 10-year golden visa rule for select residents to take effect starting December 1

The UAE Cabinet has announced major changes in the Golden Residency programme aimed at attracting and retaining experts and talented professionals from various fields and scientific disciplines. The changes will take place starting from 1st December, 2020.

The UAE Golden Residency, a ten-year residency visa, will be granted to residents with PhD degree, in addition to doctors and engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electrical engineering and biotechnology, as well as graduates from UAE accredited universities who scored Grade Point Average, GPA, of 3.8 and above.

The Golden Residency will also be offered to specialists in artificial intelligence, AI, big data, virology, epidemiology and UAE high school top graduates and their families.

In addition to the dynamic lifestyle and safety that are considered main characteristics of life in the UAE, Golden Residency holders and their families will be offered 10-year residency visa. The new Golden Residency categories expand the programme to further encourage innovation, creativity and applied research, adding to the appeal of a career in the Emirates for the world’s brightest minds.

