Doctors, engineers, doctoral degree holders, now qualified for UAE’s 10-year golden visa

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has expanded golden visa ruling on qualified individuals who may get a 10-year residency.

In His Highness’ announcement on Twitter, professionals who can now get the golden visa include all doctors, holders of doctorate degress, and engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology.

Individuals who have passed achieved a GPA of 3.8 or more for approved universities can soon apply for golden visas as well.

“Golden residency will also be granted to holders of specialized degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and viruses,” added His Highness.

