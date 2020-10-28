Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police arrest three men in possession of 380kg of illegal drugs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 5 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Police arrested three Asian men found in possession of over 380kg of cannabis as well as 400,000 pills in a sting operation titled ‘Across Borders’.

General Muhammad Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of Criminal Security at the Abu Dhabi Police, commended the efforts of the force’s anti-narcotics team that mobilized to bust the gang that had entered the UAE solely to deal and sell the illegal drugs.

RELATED STORY: Dubai expat jailed for possession of vape filters with cannabis liquids

Colonel Tahir Ghraib Al-Dhairy, director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate with the Police’s Criminal Security Sector said that they received an anonymous tip regarding the presence of a gang that aims to sell drugs in the UAE.

All three men have confessed to the crimes and have been referred to the courts for further investigation.

Authorities remind the public that possession and/or trading illegal drugs in the country is prohibited in the UAE as it endangers the lives of everyone, most especially the youth.

READ ON: Dubai Police arrests ‘drug addict’ after attempt to run over a cop

Watch the video here:

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Lootah breaks ground on Ewan Retail—the newest lifestyle hub of Dubai Investment Park

Lootah breaks ground on Ewan Retail—the newest lifestyle hub of Dubai Investment Park

6 hours ago
Photo of Dubai expat jailed for possession of vape filters with cannabis liquids

Dubai expat jailed for possession of vape filters with cannabis liquids

7 hours ago
Photo of Tourism director Jeff Ortega draws flak for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President

Tourism director Jeff Ortega draws flak for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President

8 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, active cases in UAE down to 3,000+

COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, active cases in UAE down to 3,000+

8 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close