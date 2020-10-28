Dubai expat jailed for possession of vape filters with cannabis liquids

Dubai authorities jailed a 26-year-old expat for attempting to hide e-cigarette filters filled with cannabis liquids in a bag of candies that was eventually found and confiscated by authorities.

Reports from the Court of First Instance state that the man went to Dubai International Airport to pick up the package that contained the illegal drugs earlier this year in March.

“I was on the field at a shipping agency when a consignment arrived from the US. It raised our suspicions as its papers said that it contained personal belongings that include shoes, a pair of eyeglasses, and a bag of candies,” said a customs inspector who perused the man’s belongings.

When they opened the bag of candies they found eight e-cigarette filters with hashish liquid, which weighed 102g in total.

The defendant’s urine sample confirms his use of the illegal drug as it tested positive for hashish.

The man will be serving a two-year jail sentence and will be deported at the end of the term.