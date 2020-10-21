Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates AED467M Al Samha Housing Project in Abu Dhabi

Staff Report

On the directives from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Identity Authority, inaugurated Al Samha Housing Project in Abu Dhabi designed to reflect the UAE’s national identity and heritage.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed led the inauguration in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khaled, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, for the project that costs a total of AED467M with advanced fire, safety, and security systems and modern design features across 250 residential villas.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, the Musanada and their partners for the completion of the project, and for incorporating the wise leadership’s housing decisions that contribute to achieving social stability and happiness for Emirati citizens in Abu Dhabi.

