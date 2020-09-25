Abu Dhabi shuts down unhygienic restaurant

A popular restaurant in Abu Dhabi was ordered to close shop by the emirate’s food safety authority due to unhygienic practices.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said it has repeatedly issued warnings to ‘Pasha Egypt Restaurant’ to ensure their food safety and handling as early as February 2020.

The restaurant, however, has failed to comply, forcing ADAFSA to permanently shut it down.

According to reports, during the last visit of the authority in the establishment, they found some food ingredients lying on the floor, as well as untidy kitchen and equipment. Furthermore, some cooked food were also left uncovered.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police have issued more than 1,600 fines in past two months to individuals and shops at malls and beaches for failing to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures in place.

Most of the violations included not wearing of face masks and not adhering to social distancing measures.

There were also individuals who were fined and referred to courts for hosting gatherings that did not observe proper protocols.

Recently, law enforcement teams in the UAE have stepped up efforts against rule-breakers of COVID-19 measures, in order to safeguard the health safety of the community.