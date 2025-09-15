Nepal protesters pick first woman interim prime minister via Discord after violent unrest

Nepal’s Generation Z-led protest movement has chosen former chief justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister through an online vote on the platform Discord, days after the government of KP Sharma Oli was toppled by nationwide unrest.

The consensus was reached between President Ramchandra Paudel, Army Chief Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, and protest representatives, according to reports.

Karki, becomes Nepal’s first woman to lead the government. She dissolved parliament and set general elections for March 5, 2026.

Karki is widely respected for her anti-corruption stance, having presided over landmark rulings, including the conviction of a sitting cabinet minister.

She previously faced an impeachment attempt in 2017, which was later withdrawn following protests in her defense.

The protests, initially triggered by the government’s ban on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, quickly grew into a nationwide uprising against corruption and unemployment.

At least 51 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured as security forces used live fire, tear gas, and batons against demonstrators. Protesters set fire to government offices, politicians’ residences, and the Singha Durbar palace, the seat of government.

After Prime Minister Oli and four ministers resigned last week, the military imposed a nationwide curfew, later easing restrictions to allow residents to buy food and supplies.

On Discord, a server with more than 145,000 members hosted debates and multiple polls to nominate interim leaders. Protesters rallied behind Karki, praising her integrity and record against graft.

Karki and her husband, Durga Prasad Subedi, were active in Nepal’s 1990s movement that ended absolute monarchy. Both were imprisoned during that period, with Karki later publishing a novel, Kara, inspired by her experience.