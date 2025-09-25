Avocadoria brings its famous avocado desserts to Dubai with first standalone store

Avocado lovers in Dubai, your favorite fruit has arrived in a whole new way. Avocadoria, the Philippines’ homegrown dessert brand that transformed the humble avocado into a star ingredient, has officially opened its first standalone store at Al Ghurair Centre—making it the first avocado-themed dessert spot in Dubai.

If you’ve already indulged in Avocadoria’s creations, you know just how irresistible those creamy cups can be. Now, foodies can enjoy the brand’s full menu at a dedicated kiosk, where avocado takes center stage in every scoop, sip, and swirl.

From the bestselling Avocado Lover, to the refreshing Avocado Shake, and the guilt-free Naked Avocado Light Ice Cream, the line-up promises treats that are playful, creamy, and satisfying.

“Avocadoria has always been about transforming the humble avocado into extraordinary desserts,” said Chef Czarina Sevilla, CEO and Founder of Avocadoria. “We are excited to bring our full range of offerings to Dubai, a city that embraces both innovation and tradition in food. This opening marks the beginning of our permanent journey here.”

Founded in the Philippines in 2019, Avocadoria has grown to more than 240 branches across the country and three in Singapore. The Dubai store is the latest step in its international journey.

Whether you’re a die-hard avocado fan or just curious to try a new dessert trend, visit Al Ghurair Centre and be among the first to dig in.