Angeles City in Pampanga named Asia’s best emerging culinary destination

The “Sisig capital of the Philippines,” Angeles City in Pampanga, has gained recognition for being Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination at the World Culinary Awards 2024.

Conferred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Angeles City bested other Asian countries including Hanoi in Vietnam, Kyoto in Japan, Taipei in Taiwan, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

“This prestigious recognition of Angeles City as Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination underscores the exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication of its local chefs and food artisans,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said in a statement.

“The city’s rich culinary heritage, led by its iconic dishes like sisig, continues to captivate food enthusiasts not only in the Philippines but across the world, showcasing the power of Filipino cuisine on the global stage,” she added.

This award marked the city’s first-ever accolade in the said category.

The World Culinary Awards, the sister event to World Travel Awards, is an annual awards program that celebrates and rewards excellence in the culinary industry.