Wake up to great tasting, affordable breakfast meals with Wendy’s

A healthy and fulfilling breakfast sets the tone for a great day ahead – and many Filipinos grew up with the thought that they have to have a meal to start their day at the right note.

The good news is Wendy’s now offers a huge variety on their Breakfast Range at affordable meal deals and a la carte prices. The popular fast food chain takes their tagline ‘Quality is our Recipe’ by heart as they ensure all products they use to serve their breakfast meals of premium quality every time.

From the iconic ‘baconator’ to delicious morning coffee and drinks you can order, here’s a list of top selections that you shouldn’t miss:

Breakfast Baconator. Wendy’s classic Baconator meal is now available with a special toasted premium bun for your breakfast cravings! Savor 6 strips of beef bacon, egg, swiss cheese sauce and chicken sausage a la carte for only AED 15. Upgrade to meal that’s served with crispy seasoned potatoes, with your selection of a hot drink, juice or water for only AED 24.

Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant. Love sausage and eggs for breakfast? Wendy’s serves up sausage patties made out of 100% Australian Beef between two Swiss Croissant a la carte for only AED 12. You can upgrade this to a meal together with crispy seasoned potatoes and your choice of drink for only AED 21!

Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant. Savor the delicious mix of Egg with Swiss Cheese sauce, along with three strips of juicy bacon within a toasted croissant bun for only AED 12 a la carte. Upgrade it to a meal together with crispy seasoned potatoes and your choice of drink for only AED 21!

Chicken & Bacon Croissant. Meat lovers will definitely enjoy this mix of a crispy chicken patty with swiss cheese sauce and 3 strips of bacon within a toasted croissant bun for only AED 15 a la carte. Upgrading to a meal will let you enjoy crispy seasoned potatoes, with your selection of a hot drink, juice or water for only AED 24.

Breakfast Potatoes. Can’t get enough of potatoes? Enjoy Wendy’s special, well-seasoned and crispy breakfast potatoes for only AED 4 for medium and AED 5 for a large serving, a la carte! Upgrade to a meal together with a hot drink, juice or water for only AED 13 for medium or AED 14 for large servings.

Breakfast drinks. If you’re the type who doesn’t want solid food in the morning, you can also enjoy Wendy’s specially made coffee drinks! Get a boost with a shot of Espresso for only AED 8, or enjoy a plain Americano black coffee for only AED 10. You can also select from Latte Macchiato, Cappuccino or even a Double Espresso for only AED 11 each.

The all-new Breakfast range is now available for dine-in, take-out and drive thru and are also accessible through your fingertips! Order via these leading food delivery apps including Talabat, Zomato, Careem, Deliveroo, and Noon Food to take your choice of delicious Wendy’s meals straight to your home.

These menu items are available daily from 5:00 am to 11:00 am but timings may vary for some of the branches.

Wendy’s offers a delicious range of honest, great tasting food made with high-quality ingredients in a clean, comfortable and casual environment. It offers quality service through passionate hospitality and an innovative menu of affordable food for all to enjoy.

Everyone at the Wendy’s fast food chain believes that fresher tastes better, which is why all salads are made fresh every day using locally sourced ingredients such as lettuce, tomatoes and buns. Wendy’s 100% Halal Australian Beef Burgers are made hot off the grill only after customers have placed an order and all sandwiches are customisable so customers can order their meal exactly how they want them, every time.

Alghanim Industries purchased the franchise rights of Wendy’s Middle East in February 2015. Wendy’s is the third-largest burger restaurant chain in the world Wendy’s first store in UAE was opened May, 2010 and now it has 17 outlets in UAE, that customers may visit.