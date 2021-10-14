FoodTFT Reach

Domino’s, the Official Provider of Togetherness at Expo 2020

Master franchisee Alamar Foods and Domino’s, Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Pizza Provider, to give away 50 free tickets daily throughout the event.

As Dubai is welcoming guests from across the globe to Expo 2020, the pizza giant is serving millions of visitors attending the global event of the year. Alamar Foods, the leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator and master franchisee of Domino’s in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) region has embarked on an ambitious journey for Domino’s in its association with Expo 2020.

As the event unfolds, the objective is to use this partnership as a springboard to create a brand campaign and other promotional initiatives to drive brand awareness and our association with Expo. The challenge was to find a proposition that applies to both – Domino’s and Expo: an emotional tug of the heart and not simply an association announcement. That’s how the idea of ‘Togetherness’ was born,” says Shobhit Tandon, Chief Operating Officer, Domino’s International Markets – Alamar Foods.

“‘Togetherness’ as an idea is something that is baked in the very dough of your favorite Domino’s pizza. There aren’t many food products that create a huddle around it – a pizza is a community table in itself. And we believe that when such a core human concept that is common across the world is communicated by one of the largest pizza chains in the world, it will find acceptance with people, just like with its pizzas.

“In the times that we live in, ‘Togetherness’ is a concept we would like to cherish now more than ever. The idea is born from the simple insight that we are social beings and the one glue that binds us together is ‘Togetherness’ – right from the smallest family unit to the largest gathering, like Expo,” – Shobhit Tandon, Chief Operating Officer, Domino’s International Markets – Alamar Foods.

“That’s how the idea found a common ground. ‘Togetherness’ provides the spark to make great things happen. And that intention is true for both Domino’s and Expo 2020,” adds Shobhit.

Domino’s is also rolling out various offers to choose from as Expo Specials, and will be giving away 50 Expo tickets daily throughout the 6 months’ event.

