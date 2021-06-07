Indulge your palate with India’s aromatic, delicious dishes at India Palace

India is a country that’s known for its exciting dishes that vary throughout its many regions. Among those is its northwest frontier, which boasts that delicious aroma that moment it is served on your table.

This distinct culinary experience is what you’ll expect at the many branches of India Palace. With a strong background of delicious cuisine since its first inception in 1997 here in the UAE, the restaurant has created a chain of successful fine-dining restaurants that fuse India’s ancient culinary secrets, exotic flavors, long-forgotten herbs with techniques and recipes handed down from royal Mughal kitchens.

Here are India Palace’s top dishes that you shouldn’t miss:

Tikki Hari Bhari. Prepare your palate for a delightful journey of aromatic spices with this crispy fried kebab that mixes lentils, spinach, and cottage cheese.

Tawa Mutton Champ. India Palace serves soft, tender mutton chops that have been marinated thoroughly and cooked with a specific blend of tomatoes and spices. Each bite brings out the juiciness of the mutton along with the marinated flavors, enhanced by its delicious sauce.

Aloo Mutter Gobi. For diners who prefer veg options, India Palace’s Aloo Mutter Gobi has a unique mix of chilies, coriander, ginger with a variety of delicious, freshly harvested vegetables.

Baingan Bharta. Eggplant lovers will enjoy a delight in this India Palace specialty that roasts the eggplant to perfection and serves it up with the right amount of spice to give that particularly delicious kick with every bite.

Jhinga Tawa Masala. Prawns freshly caught from UAE’s seas are prepared by India Palace’s kitchens with a delicious mix of onions, tomatoes, and ginger – simple yet very enticing to the palate.

India Palace is an award-winning restaurant brand of SFC Group. It’s the largest authentic fine-dining restaurant chain with outlets all across the UAE.

first India Palace opened in 1997 in the UAE. Since then, it has expanded across the UAE and can be found in twelve most prestigious locations spread across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and RAK.

Hosting a variety of distinguished Indian specialities, India Palace is truly a paradise for gourmets.

Every ingredient used in India Palace is bespoke, sourced only from suppliers who share their values and

passion for quality. That is the India Palace difference.

