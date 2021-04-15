Top 3 easy-to-do cooking techniques to prepare dim sum at home

For many Filipinos working a 9-to-5 in Dubai, there’s hardly any time for them to cook anymore when they get home. This is exactly why options such as easy-to-cook delicious and affordable dim sums from Augur Star are a welcome addition to the kitchens of OFWs here in the UAE.

There’s no need for fancy preparations with these three top tips on cooking your favorite dim sum. Here are quick tips on how to enjoy the delicious taste of Augur Star’s top quality, ready-to-cook siomai, buns and dumplings:

Steaming. Using a food steamer or a rice cooker steamer, you only have to put water and arrange your dim sum with the container. Wait it out for at least 10 minutes, and you now have your dim sum ready for your dinner!

Frying. If you’re a fan of fried food, ensure that you heat up your oil enough for a good deep fry of your preferred Augur Star dim sum for at least 10 minutes. Be sure to drain the excess oil with a paper towel.

Microwave. If you’re the type who just wants to sit and wait for your dinner, just arrange your frozen dim sum in a container and place a small cup of water to help retain moisture within your microwave. Your delicious dim sum dinner will be ready within five minutes.

No dim sum dinner is ever complete without a dipping sauce – so be sure to prepare your preferred sauces for your Augur Star dim sum while they’re on the pot!

Shoppers who wish to order their dim sum from Augur Star can call them at 04 554 8232 or email them at [email protected]