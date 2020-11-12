FoodTFT Reach

Abevia provides gift packages for lucky winners of online competition

Abevia continues to make waves in the Filipino community here in the UAE providing many homes with a delicious evaporated milk drink that gives essential nutritional value for their daily needs.

The Filipino Times, in collaboration with Nutridor – the company behind the iconic milk drink, recently engaged their overseas Filipino followers through an exciting Facebook competition that provided each OFW the opportunity to take home a bag of Abevia’s finest products in the market right now.

Winners who got lucky and were selected for the draw hail across all seven emirates, majority of whom reside in Dubai.

Abevia currently has an ongoing product promotion where shoppers only have to pay AED9 for 6 cans of 170 grams of Abevia Evaporated Milk – giving more value for their money and better nutrition for their daily needs.

Find Abevia at your nearest convenience store today. Available at Westzone, Safeer, Al Madina, Kenz and groceries near you.

Filipinos can also connect with Abevia through their website: www.nutridor.com as well as through the following channels:

Email: [email protected]
Facebook: @Abevia Mena
Instagram: @abevia_mena

Abevia Evaporated Milk is made from 100% quality ingredients from Europe without any preservatives and no added sugar.

Its unique low cholesterol formula loaded with Protein, Vitamins A and D, and Calcium, brings you a creamy, tasty, and healthy experience.

Add Abevia – Add Goodness to Life.

