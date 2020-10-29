FoodTFT Reach

Domino’s Pizza Halloween Treat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Ordering Domino’s Pizza during this busy night gives families one less thing to worry about on Halloween, Domino’s will take care of delivering dinner while everyone puts last-minute touches on their costumes.

Let Domino’s delicious treat take care of your Halloween dinner, for only AED 99, get 2 large or 3 medium pizzas of your choice, a generous serving of Potato Wedges, 8pcs. Bread Sticks and Crownies! 9pcs of perfectly baked fudge brownie mixed with chocolate milk cookies. All these for AED16 per person, can’t get any better than that!

To find the nearest Domino’s location or to place an order, visit www.dominos.com or call 600 541111.

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery, with a significant business in carryout pizza. It is the largest pizza restaurant chain in the world based on global retail sales, with more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets.

 

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of WeMart anniversary promo a big hit among Filipinos in Dubai

WeMart anniversary promo a big hit among Filipinos in Dubai

2 hours ago
Photo of Immerse yourself in a fit, active lifestyle this winter with Skechers Energy

Immerse yourself in a fit, active lifestyle this winter with Skechers Energy

2 hours ago
Photo of New W Mart: Now offering FREE home deliveries with 10% grocery discounts

New W Mart: Now offering FREE home deliveries with 10% grocery discounts

2 hours ago
Photo of Last Chance! Get your chance to win up to AED 15 million with Big Ticket

Last Chance! Get your chance to win up to AED 15 million with Big Ticket

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close