Wake up to better, healthier mornings with Abevia

Filipinos love enjoying a sip of their favorite breakfast drink to perk up their mornings and enjoy the day ahead.

Now, they can make their mornings even more nutritious by adding generous servings of Abevia Evaporated Milk to infuse healthy nutrients with your daily drinks.

Here are the suggested list of drinks for you to enjoy every morning:

Coffee. On top of the list is everybody’s favorite morning drink – Coffee! Mix your preferred coffee brand together with Abevia Evaporated Milk to enjoy a creamier, richer taste to your morning coffee that will definitely get your day started at the right note.

Hot Chocolate. Perfect for kids and kids at heart, putting Abevia Evaporated Milk on your hot chocolate highlights the rich cocoa taste and amplifies the creamy goodness with each sip that gets those endorphins and feel-good enzymes running through your system throughout the day.

Tea with Milk. Create your own version of the popular ‘chai’ at home together with Abevia Evaporated Milk to help give you a sense of tranquility and peace of mind before you proceed with your daily duties.

Find Abevia at your nearest convenience store today. Available at Westzone, Safeer, Al Madina, Kenz and groceries near you.

Abevia Evaporated Milk is made from 100% quality ingredients from Europe without any preservatives and no added sugar.

Its unique low cholesterol formula loaded with Protein, Vitamins A and D, and Calcium, brings you a creamy, tasty, and healthy experience.

Add Abevia – Add Goodness to Life.