Pizza lovers treat your family to Domino’s Mega Value

Bonding over great tasting pizzas is now easier with Domino’s latest offering to all pizza lovers in the UAE: The Mega Value!

For only AED 99, customers will get 3 medium pizzas of their choice, a generous serving of potato wedges, 8pcs. Bread Sticks and their latest dessert: Crownies! 9pcs of perfectly baked fudge brownie mixed with chocolate milk cookies. Order this amazing offer at www.dominos.com or call 600 54 1111. And do not miss Domino’s special day offers such as Monday Buy 1 Get 1 and Saturday Buy 2 Get 2, exclusively on www.dominos.com

Customers need not to worry, in these extraordinary circumstances, Domino’s top priority is the wellbeing of its team members and customers.

They are continuously strengthening the safety measures to ensure to deliver safe, freshly prepared food.

Team members’ temperature are taken at the start and end of every shift ensuring that everyone is at the best of health

Frequent hand washing and sanitizing of all team members. In addition, everyone on shift including delivery drivers are required to wear masks and gloves with the latter being changed after preparation of each order

Increased frequency of disinfection of all food contact surfaces as well as delivery bags, and other surfaces that are frequently touched by team members

It is also important to note that all products are cooked at 450°F, and to reinforce this message, all food being delivered will have a TAMPER PROOF SEAL guaranteeing that your orders are cooked at 450°F

